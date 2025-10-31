SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jupiter Kashaf
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 585 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
114 (71.69%)
Loss Trades:
45 (28.30%)
Best trade:
134.16 USD
Worst trade:
-38.16 USD
Gross Profit:
860.78 USD (17 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-306.79 USD (6 611 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (96.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
334.58 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
62.67%
Max deposit load:
92.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
80 (50.31%)
Short Trades:
79 (49.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
7.55 USD
Average Loss:
-6.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-228.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.92 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
13.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
By Equity:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 159
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 554
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.16 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -228.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

No reviews
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
