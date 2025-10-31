- 成長
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDr
|165
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSDr
|573
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSDr
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.
Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.
The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.
Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.
Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.
Regards,
Asbar Ali
