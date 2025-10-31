シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Jupiter Kashaf
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  585  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
165
利益トレード:
119 (72.12%)
損失トレード:
46 (27.88%)
ベストトレード:
134.16 USD
最悪のトレード:
-38.16 USD
総利益:
880.48 USD (17 573 pips)
総損失:
-307.29 USD (6 636 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (96.39 USD)
最大連続利益:
334.58 USD (16)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
64.47%
最大入金額:
92.91%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.50
長いトレード:
86 (52.12%)
短いトレード:
79 (47.88%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.87
期待されたペイオフ:
3.47 USD
平均利益:
7.40 USD
平均損失:
-6.68 USD
最大連続の負け:
12 (-228.92 USD)
最大連続損失:
-228.92 USD (12)
月間成長:
13.02%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
エクイティによる:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSDr 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSDr 573
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +134.16 USD
最悪のトレード: -38 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 16
最大連続の負け: 12
最大連続利益: +96.39 USD
最大連続損失: -228.92 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

レビューなし
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Jupiter Kashaf
585 USD/月
34%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
10
100%
165
72%
64%
2.86
3.47
USD
30%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください