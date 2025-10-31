SeñalesSecciones
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 34%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
165
Transacciones Rentables:
119 (72.12%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
46 (27.88%)
Mejor transacción:
134.16 USD
Peor transacción:
-38.16 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
880.48 USD (17 573 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-307.29 USD (6 636 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (96.39 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
334.58 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
64.47%
Carga máxima del depósito:
92.91%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.50
Transacciones Largas:
86 (52.12%)
Transacciones Cortas:
79 (47.88%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.87
Beneficio Esperado:
3.47 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.40 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.68 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-228.92 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-228.92 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.02%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
De fondos:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDr 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDr 573
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +134.16 USD
Peor transacción: -38 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +96.39 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -228.92 USD

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
