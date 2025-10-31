信号部分
Syed Asbar Ali

Jupiter Kashaf

Syed Asbar Ali
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 585 USD per 
增长自 2025 34%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
165
盈利交易:
119 (72.12%)
亏损交易:
46 (27.88%)
最好交易:
134.16 USD
最差交易:
-38.16 USD
毛利:
880.48 USD (17 573 pips)
毛利亏损:
-307.29 USD (6 636 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (96.39 USD)
最大连续盈利:
334.58 USD (16)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
64.47%
最大入金加载:
92.91%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
2.50
长期交易:
86 (52.12%)
短期交易:
79 (47.88%)
利润因子:
2.87
预期回报:
3.47 USD
平均利润:
7.40 USD
平均损失:
-6.68 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-228.92 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-228.92 USD (12)
每月增长:
13.02%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
228.92 USD (10.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.46% (228.92 USD)
净值:
30.00% (575.66 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSDr 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSDr 573
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSDr 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +134.16 USD
最差交易: -38 USD
最大连续赢利: 16
最大连续失误: 12
最大连续盈利: +96.39 USD
最大连续亏损: -228.92 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali

没有评论
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 14:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 14:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Jupiter Kashaf
每月585 USD
34%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
10
100%
165
72%
64%
2.86
3.47
USD
30%
1:500
