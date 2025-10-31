Jupiter 8 Kashaf focuses exclusively on the EUR/USD pair, using a structured intraday scalping and trend-following approach.

Trades are opened near key technical zones and market extremes, aiming to capture both short-term scalps and mid-term swings.

The system adapts to daily market flow, tracking global news impact and volatility reactions, with all trades managed through dynamic position control and strict exposure limits.

Most trades are closed within the same day, ensuring smooth capital rotation and stable growth potential.

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1000. Core Values: Patience, accuracy, and controlled risk with consistent execution.

Regards,

Asbar Ali