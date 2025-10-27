- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth
📈 Strategy Overview
✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD
✅ Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
✅ Target Returns:
-
Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+
-
Monthly Growth: 3–6%
✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding
💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
Use a low-spread ECN broker — ideally offering <3 pips on AUDCAD — for optimal execution and performance.
⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.
👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.
🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.