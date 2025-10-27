SinyallerBölümler
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
28
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
24 (85.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (14.29%)
En iyi işlem:
2.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
32.90 USD (4 940 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.37 USD (234 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (17.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
17.22 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
1.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.07%
En son işlem:
12 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
25.66
Alış işlemleri:
18 (64.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (35.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.88
Beklenen getiri:
1.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.37 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.19 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.87%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1.19 USD (0.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.01% (0.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 4.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.63 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.19 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
Use a low-spread ECN broker — ideally offering <3 pips on AUDCAD — for optimal execution and performance.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
