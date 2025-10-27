SignauxSections
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
24 (85.71%)
Perte trades:
4 (14.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.63 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
32.90 USD (4 940 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.37 USD (234 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (17.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
17.22 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.17
Activité de trading:
13.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.07%
Dernier trade:
43 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
25.66
Longs trades:
18 (64.29%)
Courts trades:
10 (35.71%)
Facteur de profit:
13.88
Rendement attendu:
1.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-1.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.19 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.19 USD (0.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.01% (0.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 4.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.63 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
Use a low-spread ECN broker — ideally offering <3 pips on AUDCAD — for optimal execution and performance.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

Aucun avis
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
