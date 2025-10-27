- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth
📈 Strategy Overview
✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD
✅ Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
✅ Target Returns:
-
Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+
-
Monthly Growth: 3–6%
✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding
💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
Use a low-spread ECN broker — ideally offering <3 pips on AUDCAD — for optimal execution and performance.
⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.
👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.
🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.
