Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 6%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
283
이익 거래:
227 (80.21%)
손실 거래:
56 (19.79%)
최고의 거래:
5.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.14 USD
총 수익:
245.87 USD (36 413 pips)
총 손실:
-35.95 USD (3 280 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (23.26 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
27.51 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.76
거래 활동:
51.04%
최대 입금량:
1.74%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
62
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
43.82
롱(주식매수):
109 (38.52%)
숏(주식차입매도):
174 (61.48%)
수익 요인:
6.84
기대수익:
0.74 USD
평균 이익:
1.08 USD
평균 손실:
-0.64 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-2.45 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.14 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
1.34%
연간 예측:
16.20%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
4.79 USD (0.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
자본금별:
4.07% (151.20 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 283
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.68 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +23.26 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2.45 USD

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 19 Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): Above 80%

  • Monthly Growth: 4–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
At least $2000 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
