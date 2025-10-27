- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|283
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|210
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|33K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth
📈 Strategy Overview
✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD
✅ Approach: 19 Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
✅ Target Returns:
-
Annual Gain (Backtested): Above 80%
-
Monthly Growth: 4–6%
✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding
💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
At least $2000 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.
⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.
🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.
