СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Market Sentinel
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
261
Прибыльных трейдов:
210 (80.45%)
Убыточных трейдов:
51 (19.54%)
Лучший трейд:
3.27 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.55 USD
Общая прибыль:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
Общий убыток:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (23.26 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
23.26 USD (28)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.80
Торговая активность:
48.71%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.11%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
23 часа
Фактор восстановления:
73.49
Длинных трейдов:
107 (41.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
154 (59.00%)
Профит фактор:
7.15
Мат. ожидание:
0.71 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.03 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.59 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-2.02 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2.20 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
1.86%
Годовой прогноз:
24.72%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
По эквити:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.27 USD
Худший трейд: -2 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 28
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +23.26 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2.02 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

Нет отзывов
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Market Sentinel
30 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
9
100%
261
80%
49%
7.15
0.71
USD
2%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.