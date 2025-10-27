- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|261
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDCAD
|186
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDCAD
|30K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth
📈 Strategy Overview
✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD
✅ Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
✅ Target Returns:
-
Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+
-
Monthly Growth: 3–6%
✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding
💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.
⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.
👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.
🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.
