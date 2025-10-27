SeñalesSecciones
Market Sentinel
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
incremento desde 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
261
Transacciones Rentables:
210 (80.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
51 (19.54%)
Mejor transacción:
3.27 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (23.26 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
23.26 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.80
Actividad comercial:
51.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.11%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
73.49
Transacciones Largas:
107 (41.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
154 (59.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
7.15
Beneficio Esperado:
0.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.03 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-2.02 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.20 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.86%
Pronóstico anual:
24.72%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
De fondos:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.27 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +23.26 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.02 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

No hay comentarios
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
