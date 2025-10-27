📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview

✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD

✅ Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth

✅ Target Returns:

Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

Monthly Growth: 3–6%

✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation

For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.

You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management

Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.

All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth

🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.