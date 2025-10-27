シグナルセクション
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
261
利益トレード:
210 (80.45%)
損失トレード:
51 (19.54%)
ベストトレード:
3.27 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.55 USD
総利益:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
総損失:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (23.26 USD)
最大連続利益:
23.26 USD (28)
シャープレシオ:
0.80
取引アクティビティ:
51.06%
最大入金額:
1.11%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
23 時間
リカバリーファクター:
73.49
長いトレード:
107 (41.00%)
短いトレード:
154 (59.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
7.15
期待されたペイオフ:
0.71 USD
平均利益:
1.03 USD
平均損失:
-0.59 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-2.02 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2.20 USD (2)
月間成長:
1.86%
年間予想:
24.72%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

配布

AUDCAD 261
AUDCAD 186
AUDCAD 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

レビューなし
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
