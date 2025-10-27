SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Market Sentinel
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
261
Gewinntrades:
210 (80.45%)
Verlusttrades:
51 (19.54%)
Bester Trade:
3.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (23.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
23.26 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading-Aktivität:
51.06%
Max deposit load:
1.11%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
19
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
73.49
Long-Positionen:
107 (41.00%)
Short-Positionen:
154 (59.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
7.15
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-2.02 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.20 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.86%
Jahresprognose:
24.72%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
Kapital:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +23.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.02 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Market Sentinel
30 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
9
100%
261
80%
51%
7.15
0.71
USD
2%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.