Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
210 (80.45%)
Loss Trades:
51 (19.54%)
Best trade:
3.27 USD
Worst trade:
-1.55 USD
Gross Profit:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (23.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.26 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
47.64%
Max deposit load:
1.11%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
73.49
Long Trades:
107 (41.00%)
Short Trades:
154 (59.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.15
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-0.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.20 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.86%
Annual Forecast:
24.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.27 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

No reviews
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
