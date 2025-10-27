- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|261
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|186
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|30K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth
📈 Strategy Overview
✅ Focus Pair: AUDCAD
✅ Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
✅ Target Returns:
-
Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+
-
Monthly Growth: 3–6%
✅ Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding
💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.
⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.
👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.
🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.
