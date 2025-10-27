信号部分
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
261
盈利交易:
210 (80.45%)
亏损交易:
51 (19.54%)
最好交易:
3.27 USD
最差交易:
-1.55 USD
毛利:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
毛利亏损:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (23.26 USD)
最大连续盈利:
23.26 USD (28)
夏普比率:
0.80
交易活动:
50.04%
最大入金加载:
1.11%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
73.49
长期交易:
107 (41.00%)
短期交易:
154 (59.00%)
利润因子:
7.15
预期回报:
0.71 USD
平均利润:
1.03 USD
平均损失:
-0.59 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-2.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.20 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.86%
年度预测:
24.72%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
净值:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 186
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
最好交易: +3.27 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +23.26 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

没有评论
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
