Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 5%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
261
Negociações com lucro:
210 (80.45%)
Negociações com perda:
51 (19.54%)
Melhor negociação:
3.27 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
216.13 USD (32 501 pips)
Perda bruta:
-30.21 USD (2 966 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (23.26 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
23.26 USD (28)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.80
Atividade de negociação:
51.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.11%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
73.49
Negociações longas:
107 (41.00%)
Negociações curtas:
154 (59.00%)
Fator de lucro:
7.15
Valor esperado:
0.71 USD
Lucro médio:
1.03 USD
Perda média:
-0.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-2.02 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2.20 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.86%
Previsão anual:
24.72%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
2.53 USD (0.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.03% (1.19 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.95% (71.13 USD)

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
You may use a broker offering either an ECN or Standard account, depending on your preference.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

Sem comentários
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
