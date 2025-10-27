SegnaliSezioni
Antony Njoka

Market Sentinel

Antony Njoka
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
24 (85.71%)
Loss Trade:
4 (14.29%)
Best Trade:
2.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
32.90 USD (4 940 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.37 USD (234 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (17.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.22 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.17
Attività di trading:
22.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.07%
Ultimo trade:
56 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
25.66
Long Trade:
18 (64.29%)
Short Trade:
10 (35.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
13.88
Profitto previsto:
1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
1.37 USD
Perdita media:
-0.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.19 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.19 USD (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.01% (0.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 4.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.63 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📊 Market Sentinel — Sustainable, Low-Risk Growth

📈 Strategy Overview
Focus Pair: AUDCAD
Approach: 20+ Years Backtested | Consistent, Data-Driven Growth
Target Returns:

  • Annual Gain (Backtested): +60%+

  • Monthly Growth: 3–6%
    Risk Profile: Controlled Drawdown | Sustainable Compounding

💰 Recommended Capital Allocation
For every 0.01 lot, maintain at least $3,500 in equity.
Use a low-spread ECN broker — ideally offering <3 pips on AUDCAD — for optimal execution and performance.

⚙️ Trade Management
Market Sentinel employs custom virtual stops for take profit, trailing stop, and stop loss.
All open trades are actively managed to completion with strict capital preservation rules.

👉 Copy Settings: Set “In Proportion to My Funds” for balanced risk mirroring.

🎯 Focus: Low Drawdown | Steady Compounding | Risk-Managed Growth
🚀 Copy Market Sentinel today and grow your capital with discipline and precision.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.27 11:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 11:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 11:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
