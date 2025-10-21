SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / UpperTradeFX GOLD
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX GOLD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (80.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (20.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.24 USD
En kötü işlem:
-7.18 USD
Brüt kâr:
6.86 USD (368 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7.18 USD (352 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (6.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.86 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.04
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-7.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-7.18 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.32 USD
Maksimum:
7.18 USD (0.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 16
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.24 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
25 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss

Min. balance: $100

Key Features:

Steady capital growth over time

Smart lot scaling as account grows

Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)

Long-term, patient growth model

Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.


Join Here:

📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx


UpperTradeFX – Fixed SL, Smart Growth

My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
  • Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
  • Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
  • Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
  • Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.

💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.

👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.


I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



İnceleme yok
2025.10.21 22:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 22:40
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol