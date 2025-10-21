UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss

Min. balance: $100

Key Features:

Steady capital growth over time

Smart lot scaling as account grows

Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)

Long-term, patient growth model

Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.

Join Here:

📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx

My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.

Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.

Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.

Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).

Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.

Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).

Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.

💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.

👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.

I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

