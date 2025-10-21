- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|240
|NZDUSD
|29
|AUDUSD
|33
|AUDNZD
|11
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.24 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.50 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.61 × 259
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 1627
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.00 × 196
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.15 × 630
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.22 × 205
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.63 × 51
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System
Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss
Min. balance: $100
Key Features:
Steady capital growth over time
Smart lot scaling as account grows
Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)
Long-term, patient growth model
Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.
Join Here:
📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx
My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.
- Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
- Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
- Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
- Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
- Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
- Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.
💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.
👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.
I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
