Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX MT4

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
11 (84.61%)
Perte trades:
2 (15.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.18 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.15 USD (654 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.20 USD (363 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (6.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.86 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Activité de trading:
1.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.41%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.39
Longs trades:
3 (23.08%)
Courts trades:
10 (76.92%)
Facteur de profit:
2.38
Rendement attendu:
0.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-7.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7.18 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.32 USD
Maximal:
7.18 USD (0.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.71% (7.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.41% (44.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDNZD 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 240
NZDUSD 29
AUDUSD 33
AUDNZD 11
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.37 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.18 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.24 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.50 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.61 × 259
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1627
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 196
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.15 × 630
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.22 × 205
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.63 × 51
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Coinexx-Live
1.75 × 4
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
46 plus...
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss

Min. balance: $100

Key Features:

Steady capital growth over time

Smart lot scaling as account grows

Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)

Long-term, patient growth model

Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.


Join Here:

📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx


UpperTradeFX – Fixed SL, Smart Growth

My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
  • Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
  • Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
  • Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
  • Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.

💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.

👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.


I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



Aucun avis
2025.10.24 22:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.24 21:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 22:40
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
