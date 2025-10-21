SeñalesSecciones
UpperTradeFX GOLD
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX GOLD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
129
Transacciones Rentables:
89 (68.99%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
40 (31.01%)
Mejor transacción:
92.53 USD
Peor transacción:
-80.44 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
510.80 USD (18 682 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-446.79 USD (8 501 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (150.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
150.51 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
10.80%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.41%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.37
Transacciones Largas:
74 (57.36%)
Transacciones Cortas:
55 (42.64%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
0.50 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.74 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-11.17 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-112.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-116.08 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.79%
Trading algorítmico:
75%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
101.29 USD
Máxima:
174.26 USD (16.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.18% (174.26 USD)
De fondos:
17.25% (174.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
EURUSD 15
GBPUSD 13
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 7
NZDUSD 4
AUDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
EURGBP 2
EURNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 217
EURUSD -3
GBPUSD -25
AUDNZD -39
GBPAUD 50
NZDUSD 11
AUDUSD 6
EURAUD -135
EURGBP -8
EURNZD -10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD -112
AUDNZD -793
GBPAUD 557
NZDUSD 105
AUDUSD 69
EURAUD -1.9K
EURGBP -30
EURNZD -212
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +92.53 USD
Peor transacción: -80 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +150.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -112.10 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.31 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.81 × 834
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 171
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.03 × 2006
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.21 × 817
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.40 × 747
otros 63...
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Professional fully automated EA designed for stable long-term growth on Gold.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD
  • Built-in Stop Loss on every position
  • Dynamic lot scaling as equity grows
  • Low and controlled drawdown
  • Smooth, steady growth approach
  • Works with any reliable, tight-spread broker

Requirements

  • Minimum balance: $100
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Best performance: fast execution + low spreads

have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx


No hay comentarios
2025.11.25 23:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 22:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 22:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 07:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 03:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 22:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.24 21:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 22:40
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
