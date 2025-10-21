UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Professional fully automated EA designed for stable long-term growth on Gold.

Key Features

Fully automated trading for XAUUSD

Built-in Stop Loss on every position

Dynamic lot scaling as equity grows

Low and controlled drawdown

Smooth, steady growth approach

Works with any reliable, tight-spread broker

Requirements

Minimum balance: $100

Symbol: XAUUSD

Best performance: fast execution + low spreads

have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



