Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX GOLD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
129
Gewinntrades:
89 (68.99%)
Verlusttrades:
40 (31.01%)
Bester Trade:
92.53 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-80.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
510.80 USD (18 682 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-446.79 USD (8 501 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (150.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
150.51 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
10.80%
Max deposit load:
21.41%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.37
Long-Positionen:
74 (57.36%)
Short-Positionen:
55 (42.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-112.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-116.08 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.79%
Algo-Trading:
75%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
101.29 USD
Maximaler:
174.26 USD (16.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.18% (174.26 USD)
Kapital:
17.25% (174.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
EURUSD 15
GBPUSD 13
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 7
NZDUSD 4
AUDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
EURGBP 2
EURNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 217
EURUSD -3
GBPUSD -25
AUDNZD -39
GBPAUD 50
NZDUSD 11
AUDUSD 6
EURAUD -135
EURGBP -8
EURNZD -10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD -112
AUDNZD -793
GBPAUD 557
NZDUSD 105
AUDUSD 69
EURAUD -1.9K
EURGBP -30
EURNZD -212
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +92.53 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 23
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +150.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -112.10 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.31 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.81 × 834
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 171
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.03 × 2006
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.21 × 817
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.40 × 747
noch 63 ...
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Professional fully automated EA designed for stable long-term growth on Gold.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD
  • Built-in Stop Loss on every position
  • Dynamic lot scaling as equity grows
  • Low and controlled drawdown
  • Smooth, steady growth approach
  • Works with any reliable, tight-spread broker

Requirements

  • Minimum balance: $100
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Best performance: fast execution + low spreads

have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.25 23:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 22:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 22:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 07:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 03:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 22:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.24 21:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 22:40
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
