|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|72
|EURUSD
|15
|GBPUSD
|13
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|7
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|217
|EURUSD
|-3
|GBPUSD
|-25
|AUDNZD
|-39
|GBPAUD
|50
|NZDUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURAUD
|-135
|EURGBP
|-8
|EURNZD
|-10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|29
|GBPUSD
|-112
|AUDNZD
|-793
|GBPAUD
|557
|NZDUSD
|105
|AUDUSD
|69
|EURAUD
|-1.9K
|EURGBP
|-30
|EURNZD
|-212
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.31 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.81 × 834
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.98 × 171
|
Exness-Real17
|1.00 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.03 × 2006
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.21 × 817
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.35 × 150
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.40 × 747
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System
Professional fully automated EA designed for stable long-term growth on Gold.
Key Features
- Fully automated trading for XAUUSD
- Built-in Stop Loss on every position
- Dynamic lot scaling as equity grows
- Low and controlled drawdown
- Smooth, steady growth approach
- Works with any reliable, tight-spread broker
Requirements
- Minimum balance: $100
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Best performance: fast execution + low spreads
have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Community & Platforms
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
