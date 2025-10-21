SignalsSections
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
89 (68.99%)
Loss Trades:
40 (31.01%)
Best trade:
92.53 USD
Worst trade:
-80.44 USD
Gross Profit:
510.80 USD (18 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-446.79 USD (8 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (150.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.51 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.80%
Max deposit load:
21.41%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
74 (57.36%)
Short Trades:
55 (42.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
5.74 USD
Average Loss:
-11.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-112.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.08 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.79%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.29 USD
Maximal:
174.26 USD (16.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.18% (174.26 USD)
By Equity:
17.25% (174.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
EURUSD 15
GBPUSD 13
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 7
NZDUSD 4
AUDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
EURGBP 2
EURNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 217
EURUSD -3
GBPUSD -25
AUDNZD -39
GBPAUD 50
NZDUSD 11
AUDUSD 6
EURAUD -135
EURGBP -8
EURNZD -10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 29
GBPUSD -112
AUDNZD -793
GBPAUD 557
NZDUSD 105
AUDUSD 69
EURAUD -1.9K
EURGBP -30
EURNZD -212
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.53 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.31 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.81 × 834
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 171
Exness-Real17
1.00 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.03 × 2006
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.21 × 817
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.40 × 747
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Professional fully automated EA designed for stable long-term growth on Gold.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for XAUUSD
  • Built-in Stop Loss on every position
  • Dynamic lot scaling as equity grows
  • Low and controlled drawdown
  • Smooth, steady growth approach
  • Works with any reliable, tight-spread broker

Requirements

  • Minimum balance: $100
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Best performance: fast execution + low spreads

have been studying and trading Forex independently for years, building strategies through personal experience. In addition to Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Community & Platforms

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx


