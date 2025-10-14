- Büyüme
İşlemler:
1 013
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
981 (96.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
32 (3.16%)
En iyi işlem:
13.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 276.77 USD (71 724 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-107.72 USD (15 093 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
382 (633.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
633.11 USD (382)
Sharpe oranı:
0.70
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.14%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
13.27
Alış işlemleri:
1 013 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
11.85
Beklenen getiri:
1.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-88.11 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
4.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
51.53%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
88.11 USD (3.29%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.29% (88.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
30.64% (762.78 USD)
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
