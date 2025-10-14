- Incremento
Total de Trades:
1 049
Transacciones Rentables:
1 012 (96.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
37 (3.53%)
Mejor transacción:
15.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-132.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
387 (664.01 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
664.01 USD (387)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.73%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.81
Transacciones Largas:
1 048 (99.90%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (0.10%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.49
Beneficio Esperado:
1.11 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.41 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.02 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-132.41 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-4.59%
Pronóstico anual:
-55.64%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
De fondos:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.40 USD
Peor transacción: -132 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 387
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +664.01 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -88.11 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.30 × 27
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
