- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 049
Negociações com lucro:
1 012 (96.47%)
Negociações com perda:
37 (3.53%)
Melhor negociação:
15.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-132.41 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Perda bruta:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
387 (664.01 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
664.01 USD (387)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.73%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
10 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.81
Negociações longas:
1 048 (99.90%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (0.10%)
Fator de lucro:
5.49
Valor esperado:
1.11 USD
Lucro médio:
1.41 USD
Perda média:
-7.02 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-132.41 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-4.59%
Previsão anual:
-55.64%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.30 × 27
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500