- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 013
Bénéfice trades:
981 (96.84%)
Perte trades:
32 (3.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 276.77 USD (71 724 pips)
Perte brute:
-107.72 USD (15 093 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
382 (633.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
633.11 USD (382)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.70
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.12%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
13.27
Longs trades:
1 013 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
11.85
Rendement attendu:
1.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-88.11 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.25%
Prévision annuelle:
51.53%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.11 USD (3.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.29% (88.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.88% (743.74 USD)
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
