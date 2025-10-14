SignauxSections
Prasong Juntrpiaisee

Grid Trading MA Trend Oil

Prasong Juntrpiaisee
0 avis
Fiabilité
69 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 58%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 013
Bénéfice trades:
981 (96.84%)
Perte trades:
32 (3.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 276.77 USD (71 724 pips)
Perte brute:
-107.72 USD (15 093 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
382 (633.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
633.11 USD (382)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.70
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.12%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
13.27
Longs trades:
1 013 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
11.85
Rendement attendu:
1.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-88.11 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.25%
Prévision annuelle:
51.53%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.11 USD (3.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.29% (88.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.88% (743.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XTIUSD 1013
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD 57K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.30 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 382
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +633.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -88.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency

About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.

Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.

Key Features

✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.

⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.

🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.

💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.

Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.

Who This Strategy Is For

Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance

Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion

Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results

Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
Aucun avis
