Prasong Juntrpiaisee

Grid Trading MA Trend Oil

Prasong Juntrpiaisee
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
82 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 58%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 049
Gewinntrades:
1 012 (96.47%)
Verlusttrades:
37 (3.53%)
Bester Trade:
15.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-132.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
387 (664.01 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
664.01 USD (387)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.81
Long-Positionen:
1 048 (99.90%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (0.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.02 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-132.41 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.59%
Jahresprognose:
-55.64%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
Kapital:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XTIUSD 1037
XAUUSD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD 57K
XAUUSD 1.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -132 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 387
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +664.01 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -88.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency

About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.

Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.

Key Features

✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.

⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.

🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.

💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.

Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.

Who This Strategy Is For

Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance

Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion

Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results

Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 15:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 03:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 03:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
