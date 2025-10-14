- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 049
Gewinntrades:
1 012 (96.47%)
Verlusttrades:
37 (3.53%)
Bester Trade:
15.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-132.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
387 (664.01 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
664.01 USD (387)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.81
Long-Positionen:
1 048 (99.90%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (0.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.02 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-132.41 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.59%
Jahresprognose:
-55.64%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
Kapital:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -132 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 387
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +664.01 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -88.11 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.30 × 27
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500