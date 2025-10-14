- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
1 049
이익 거래:
1 012 (96.47%)
손실 거래:
37 (3.53%)
최고의 거래:
15.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-132.41 USD
총 수익:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
총 손실:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
387 (664.01 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
664.01 USD (387)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
3.73%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
10 일
회복 요인:
8.81
롱(주식매수):
1 048 (99.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (0.10%)
수익 요인:
5.49
기대수익:
1.11 USD
평균 이익:
1.41 USD
평균 손실:
-7.02 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-88.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-132.41 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
-4.59%
연간 예측:
-55.64%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
자본금별:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +15.40 USD
최악의 거래: -132 USD
연속 최대 이익: 387
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +664.01 USD
연속 최대 손실: -88.11 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TradeMaxGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500