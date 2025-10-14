시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Grid Trading MA Trend Oil
Prasong Juntrpiaisee

Grid Trading MA Trend Oil

Prasong Juntrpiaisee
0 리뷰
안정성
82
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 58%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 049
이익 거래:
1 012 (96.47%)
손실 거래:
37 (3.53%)
최고의 거래:
15.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-132.41 USD
총 수익:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
총 손실:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
387 (664.01 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
664.01 USD (387)
샤프 비율:
0.29
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
3.73%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
10 일
회복 요인:
8.81
롱(주식매수):
1 048 (99.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (0.10%)
수익 요인:
5.49
기대수익:
1.11 USD
평균 이익:
1.41 USD
평균 손실:
-7.02 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-88.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-132.41 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
-4.59%
연간 예측:
-55.64%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
자본금별:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XTIUSD 1037
XAUUSD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XTIUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XTIUSD 57K
XAUUSD 1.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15.40 USD
최악의 거래: -132 USD
연속 최대 이익: 387
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +664.01 USD
연속 최대 손실: -88.11 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "TradeMaxGlobal-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오


🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency

About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.

Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.

Key Features

✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.

⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.

🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.

💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.

Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.

Who This Strategy Is For

Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance

Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion

Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results

Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 15:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 03:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 03:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Grid Trading MA Trend Oil
월별 30 USD
58%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
51%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.