- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
1 049
利益トレード:
1 012 (96.47%)
損失トレード:
37 (3.53%)
ベストトレード:
15.40 USD
最悪のトレード:
-132.41 USD
総利益:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
総損失:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
387 (664.01 USD)
最大連続利益:
664.01 USD (387)
シャープレシオ:
0.29
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
3.73%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
10 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.81
長いトレード:
1 048 (99.90%)
短いトレード:
1 (0.10%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.49
期待されたペイオフ:
1.11 USD
平均利益:
1.41 USD
平均損失:
-7.02 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-88.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-132.41 USD (1)
月間成長:
-4.59%
年間予想:
-55.64%
アルゴリズム取引:
90%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
エクイティによる:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.40 USD
最悪のトレード: -132 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 387
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +664.01 USD
最大連続損失: -88.11 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"TradeMaxGlobal-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
