Prasong Juntrpiaisee

Grid Trading MA Trend Oil

Prasong Juntrpiaisee
0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 58%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 049
Profit Trades:
1 012 (96.47%)
Loss Trades:
37 (3.53%)
Best trade:
15.40 USD
Worst trade:
-132.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
387 (664.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
664.01 USD (387)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
8.81
Long Trades:
1 048 (99.90%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.10%)
Profit Factor:
5.49
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.41 USD
Average Loss:
-7.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.59%
Annual Forecast:
-55.64%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
By Equity:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD 1037
XAUUSD 12
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD 35
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD 57K
XAUUSD 1.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.40 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 387
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency

About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.

Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.

Key Features

✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.

⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.

🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.

💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.

Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.

Who This Strategy Is For

Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance

Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion

Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results

Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
No reviews
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 15:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 03:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 19:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 03:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Grid Trading MA Trend Oil
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

