- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 049
Profit Trades:
1 012 (96.47%)
Loss Trades:
37 (3.53%)
Best trade:
15.40 USD
Worst trade:
-132.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
387 (664.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
664.01 USD (387)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.73%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
8.81
Long Trades:
1 048 (99.90%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.10%)
Profit Factor:
5.49
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.41 USD
Average Loss:
-7.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.59%
Annual Forecast:
-55.64%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
By Equity:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.40 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 387
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500