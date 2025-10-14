- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 013
Profit Trade:
981 (96.84%)
Loss Trade:
32 (3.16%)
Best Trade:
13.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 276.77 USD (71 724 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-107.72 USD (15 093 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
382 (633.11 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
633.11 USD (382)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.70
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.13%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.27
Long Trade:
1 013 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.85
Profitto previsto:
1.15 USD
Profitto medio:
1.30 USD
Perdita media:
-3.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-88.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-88.11 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
4.25%
Previsione annuale:
51.53%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
88.11 USD (3.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.29% (88.11 USD)
Per equità:
30.10% (749.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1013
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.30 × 27
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
