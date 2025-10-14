- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 049
盈利交易:
1 012 (96.47%)
亏损交易:
37 (3.53%)
最好交易:
15.40 USD
最差交易:
-132.41 USD
毛利:
1 425.78 USD (76 195 pips)
毛利亏损:
-259.76 USD (17 184 pips)
最大连续赢利:
387 (664.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
664.01 USD (387)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
3.73%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
10 天
采收率:
8.81
长期交易:
1 048 (99.90%)
短期交易:
1 (0.10%)
利润因子:
5.49
预期回报:
1.11 USD
平均利润:
1.41 USD
平均损失:
-7.02 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-88.11 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-132.41 USD (1)
每月增长:
-4.59%
年度预测:
-55.64%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
132.41 USD (3.68%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.05% (132.41 USD)
净值:
51.13% (1 337.31 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|1037
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XTIUSD
|57K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +15.40 USD
最差交易: -132 USD
最大连续赢利: 387
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +664.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -88.11 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
🌟 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Precision Meets Consistency
About the Strategy
This system combines intelligent Grid Trading with Moving Average trend filtering, built specifically for Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) — one of the most profitable and volatile markets in the world.
Forget random grids that blow up in sideways markets.
This strategy only trades with the trend, following the dynamic movement confirmed by two MAs — ensuring every position builds with the market, not against it.
Key Features
✅ Trend-Filtered Grid System: Positions open only in the dominant direction — no reckless counter trades.
⚙️ Adaptive Risk Control: Dynamic TP/SL levels based on ATR volatility.
🔁 Automated & Consistent: Runs 24/7 with algorithmic precision — no emotions, no overtrading.
💰 Steady Growth Focus: Designed for controlled compounding, not quick gambling.
Why It Works
Oil is a market of rhythm — clear trends, strong momentum, and predictable pullbacks.
Our system exploits these natural price waves using a grid logic that scales into profitable trends, capturing multiple partial profits along the way.
The result? Smaller drawdowns, smoother equity curves, and higher consistency.
Who This Strategy Is For
Traders and investors seeking long-term, sustainable performance
Followers who prefer algorithmic discipline over human emotion
Those who value transparency — verified performance, real account, real results
Join the Growth. Follow the Trend. Trade with Precision.
🚀 Grid Oil MA Strategy — Built for traders who understand that consistency is the real edge.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
82
90%
1 049
96%
100%
5.48
1.11
USD
USD
51%
1:500