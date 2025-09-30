SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / NFX1996
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -1%
Bybit-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
40
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (45.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
22 (55.00%)
En iyi işlem:
33.03 UST
En kötü işlem:
-17.00 UST
Brüt kâr:
109.64 UST (6 454 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-93.97 UST (7 783 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (41.05 UST)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
41.05 UST (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.43%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.32
Alış işlemleri:
20 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.17
Beklenen getiri:
0.39 UST
Ortalama kâr:
6.09 UST
Ortalama zarar:
-4.27 UST
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-13.59 UST)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-17.00 UST (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.88 UST
Maksimum:
48.72 UST (46.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
Varlığa göre:
0.65% (1.36 UST)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 30
GBPJPY+ 9
USDCAD+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 19
GBPJPY+ 0
USDCAD+ -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ -983
GBPJPY+ 41
USDCAD+ -387
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33.03 UST
En kötü işlem: -17 UST
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +41.05 UST
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.59 UST

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NFX1996
Ayda 35 USD
-1%
0
0
USD
208
UST
3
0%
40
45%
100%
1.16
0.39
UST
46%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.