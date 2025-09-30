- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|30
|GBPJPY+
|9
|USDCAD+
|1
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD+
|19
|GBPJPY+
|0
|USDCAD+
|-3
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD+
|-983
|GBPJPY+
|41
|USDCAD+
|-387
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Welcome to my trading signal!
This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.
-
Timeframes: H4 and Daily
-
Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5
-
Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk
-
Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility
Advantages of this signal:
-
Clear and consistent rules
-
Moderate risk exposure
-
Focused on swing trading, not scalping
This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.
Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!
