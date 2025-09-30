SignauxSections
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
40
Bénéfice trades:
18 (45.00%)
Perte trades:
22 (55.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.03 UST
Pire transaction:
-17.00 UST
Bénéfice brut:
109.64 UST (6 454 pips)
Perte brute:
-93.97 UST (7 783 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (41.05 UST)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
41.05 UST (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.43%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
19 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.32
Longs trades:
20 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
20 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
0.39 UST
Bénéfice moyen:
6.09 UST
Perte moyenne:
-4.27 UST
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-13.59 UST)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.00 UST (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.88 UST
Maximal:
48.72 UST (46.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
Par fonds propres:
0.65% (1.36 UST)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 30
GBPJPY+ 9
USDCAD+ 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 19
GBPJPY+ 0
USDCAD+ -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -983
GBPJPY+ 41
USDCAD+ -387
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.03 UST
Pire transaction: -17 UST
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.05 UST
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.59 UST

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Bybit-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

Aucun avis
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
