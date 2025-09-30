信号部分
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
165
盈利交易:
82 (49.69%)
亏损交易:
83 (50.30%)
最好交易:
36.99 UST
最差交易:
-56.34 UST
毛利:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
毛利亏损:
-543.46 UST (32 181 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (22.51 UST)
最大连续盈利:
99.81 UST (7)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
93.34%
最大入金加载:
27.01%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
0.89
长期交易:
87 (52.73%)
短期交易:
78 (47.27%)
利润因子:
1.14
预期回报:
0.46 UST
平均利润:
7.56 UST
平均损失:
-6.55 UST
最大连续失误:
5 (-60.44 UST)
最大连续亏损:
-83.83 UST (4)
每月增长:
35.79%
年度预测:
434.21%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
42.88 UST
最大值:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
净值:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +36.99 UST
最差交易: -56 UST
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +22.51 UST
最大连续亏损: -60.44 UST

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Bybit-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
