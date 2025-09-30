СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / NFX1996
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
165
Прибыльных трейдов:
82 (49.69%)
Убыточных трейдов:
83 (50.30%)
Лучший трейд:
36.99 UST
Худший трейд:
-56.34 UST
Общая прибыль:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
Общий убыток:
-542.98 UST (32 181 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (22.51 UST)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
99.81 UST (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
93.34%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
27.01%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.90
Длинных трейдов:
87 (52.73%)
Коротких трейдов:
78 (47.27%)
Профит фактор:
1.14
Мат. ожидание:
0.47 UST
Средняя прибыль:
7.56 UST
Средний убыток:
-6.54 UST
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-60.44 UST)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-83.83 UST (4)
Прирост в месяц:
51.89%
Годовой прогноз:
629.56%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
42.88 UST
Максимальная:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
По эквити:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +36.99 UST
Худший трейд: -56 UST
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +22.51 UST
Макс. убыток в серии: -60.44 UST

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Bybit-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

Нет отзывов
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NFX1996
35 USD в месяц
30%
0
0
USD
236
UST
16
0%
165
49%
93%
1.14
0.47
UST
46%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.