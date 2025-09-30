- Прирост
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|120
|GBPJPY+
|23
|AUDUSD+
|12
|XAUUSD+
|8
|USDCAD+
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD+
|90
|GBPJPY+
|-20
|AUDUSD+
|22
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|USDCAD+
|-6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD+
|2.9K
|GBPJPY+
|-2.6K
|AUDUSD+
|2.1K
|XAUUSD+
|-770
|USDCAD+
|-823
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Bybit-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Welcome to my trading signal!
This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.
-
Timeframes: H4 and Daily
-
Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5
-
Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk
-
Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility
Advantages of this signal:
-
Clear and consistent rules
-
Moderate risk exposure
-
Focused on swing trading, not scalping
This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.
Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!
