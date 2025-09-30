SinaisSeções
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
165
Negociações com lucro:
82 (49.69%)
Negociações com perda:
83 (50.30%)
Melhor negociação:
36.99 UST
Pior negociação:
-56.34 UST
Lucro bruto:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
Perda bruta:
-543.46 UST (32 181 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (22.51 UST)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
99.81 UST (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
93.34%
Depósito máximo carregado:
27.01%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.89
Negociações longas:
87 (52.73%)
Negociações curtas:
78 (47.27%)
Fator de lucro:
1.14
Valor esperado:
0.46 UST
Lucro médio:
7.56 UST
Perda média:
-6.55 UST
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-60.44 UST)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-83.83 UST (4)
Crescimento mensal:
35.79%
Previsão anual:
434.21%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
42.88 UST
Máximo:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +36.99 UST
Pior negociação: -56 UST
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +22.51 UST
Máxima perda consecutiva: -60.44 UST

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Bybit-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

Sem comentários
