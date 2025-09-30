- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|120
|GBPJPY+
|23
|AUDUSD+
|12
|XAUUSD+
|8
|USDCAD+
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD+
|90
|GBPJPY+
|-20
|AUDUSD+
|22
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|USDCAD+
|-6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD+
|2.9K
|GBPJPY+
|-2.6K
|AUDUSD+
|2.1K
|XAUUSD+
|-770
|USDCAD+
|-823
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Bybit-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Welcome to my trading signal!
This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.
-
Timeframes: H4 and Daily
-
Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5
-
Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk
-
Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility
Advantages of this signal:
-
Clear and consistent rules
-
Moderate risk exposure
-
Focused on swing trading, not scalping
This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.
Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!
USD
UST
UST