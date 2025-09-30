シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / NFX1996
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
レビュー0件
信頼性
16週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
165
利益トレード:
82 (49.69%)
損失トレード:
83 (50.30%)
ベストトレード:
36.99 UST
最悪のトレード:
-56.34 UST
総利益:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
総損失:
-543.46 UST (32 181 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (22.51 UST)
最大連続利益:
99.81 UST (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
93.34%
最大入金額:
27.01%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.89
長いトレード:
87 (52.73%)
短いトレード:
78 (47.27%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
0.46 UST
平均利益:
7.56 UST
平均損失:
-6.55 UST
最大連続の負け:
5 (-60.44 UST)
最大連続損失:
-83.83 UST (4)
月間成長:
35.79%
年間予想:
434.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
42.88 UST
最大の:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
エクイティによる:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +36.99 UST
最悪のトレード: -56 UST
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +22.51 UST
最大連続損失: -60.44 UST

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Bybit-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

レビューなし
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
NFX1996
35 USD/月
30%
0
0
USD
236
UST
16
0%
165
49%
93%
1.14
0.46
UST
46%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください