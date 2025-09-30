SignalsSections
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
82 (50.30%)
Loss Trades:
81 (49.69%)
Best trade:
36.99 UST
Worst trade:
-56.34 UST
Gross Profit:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-517.72 UST (31 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (22.51 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.81 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
93.34%
Max deposit load:
27.01%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.19
Long Trades:
85 (52.15%)
Short Trades:
78 (47.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.63 UST
Average Profit:
7.56 UST
Average Loss:
-6.39 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-25.93 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.83 UST (4)
Monthly growth:
68.18%
Annual Forecast:
827.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.88 UST
Maximal:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
By Equity:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 118
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 115
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 3.3K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.99 UST
Worst trade: -56 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.51 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.93 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

No reviews
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
