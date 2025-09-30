Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

Timeframes: H4 and Daily

Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

Clear and consistent rules

Moderate risk exposure

Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!