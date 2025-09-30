SeñalesSecciones
Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
165
Transacciones Rentables:
82 (49.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
83 (50.30%)
Mejor transacción:
36.99 UST
Peor transacción:
-56.34 UST
Beneficio Bruto:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-543.46 UST (32 181 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (22.51 UST)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
99.81 UST (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
93.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.01%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.89
Transacciones Largas:
87 (52.73%)
Transacciones Cortas:
78 (47.27%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
0.46 UST
Beneficio medio:
7.56 UST
Pérdidas medias:
-6.55 UST
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-60.44 UST)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-83.83 UST (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
35.79%
Pronóstico anual:
434.21%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
42.88 UST
Máxima:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
De fondos:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +36.99 UST
Peor transacción: -56 UST
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +22.51 UST
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -60.44 UST

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Bybit-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
