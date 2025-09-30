시그널섹션
0 리뷰
안정성
17
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 52%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
168
이익 거래:
85 (50.59%)
손실 거래:
83 (49.40%)
최고의 거래:
36.99 UST
최악의 거래:
-56.34 UST
총 수익:
661.39 UST (34 112 pips)
총 손실:
-543.76 UST (32 181 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (22.51 UST)
연속 최대 이익:
99.81 UST (7)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
94.34%
최대 입금량:
27.01%
최근 거래:
7 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
1.37
롱(주식매수):
87 (51.79%)
숏(주식차입매도):
81 (48.21%)
수익 요인:
1.22
기대수익:
0.70 UST
평균 이익:
7.78 UST
평균 손실:
-6.55 UST
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-60.44 UST)
연속 최대 손실:
-83.83 UST (4)
월별 성장률:
25.10%
연간 예측:
304.54%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
42.88 UST
최대한의:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
자본금별:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 123
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD+ 131
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD+ 4.1K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +36.99 UST
최악의 거래: -56 UST
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +22.51 UST
연속 최대 손실: -60.44 UST

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

2026.01.06 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
