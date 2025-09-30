- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|120
|GBPJPY+
|23
|AUDUSD+
|12
|XAUUSD+
|8
|USDCAD+
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|90
|GBPJPY+
|-20
|AUDUSD+
|22
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|USDCAD+
|-6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|2.9K
|GBPJPY+
|-2.6K
|AUDUSD+
|2.1K
|XAUUSD+
|-770
|USDCAD+
|-823
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Bybit-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Welcome to my trading signal!
This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.
-
Timeframes: H4 and Daily
-
Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5
-
Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk
-
Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility
Advantages of this signal:
-
Clear and consistent rules
-
Moderate risk exposure
-
Focused on swing trading, not scalping
This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.
Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!
