Nanang Dwi Setyawan

NFX1996

Nanang Dwi Setyawan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 30%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
165
Gewinntrades:
82 (49.69%)
Verlusttrades:
83 (50.30%)
Bester Trade:
36.99 UST
Schlechtester Trade:
-56.34 UST
Bruttoprofit:
619.73 UST (32 955 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-543.46 UST (32 181 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (22.51 UST)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
99.81 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
93.34%
Max deposit load:
27.01%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.89
Long-Positionen:
87 (52.73%)
Short-Positionen:
78 (47.27%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.46 UST
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.56 UST
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.55 UST
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-60.44 UST)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-83.83 UST (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
35.79%
Jahresprognose:
434.21%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
42.88 UST
Maximaler:
85.65 UST (59.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
45.55% (48.24 UST)
Kapital:
25.44% (52.92 UST)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 120
GBPJPY+ 23
AUDUSD+ 12
XAUUSD+ 8
USDCAD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 90
GBPJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 22
XAUUSD+ -8
USDCAD+ -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 2.9K
GBPJPY+ -2.6K
AUDUSD+ 2.1K
XAUUSD+ -770
USDCAD+ -823
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +36.99 UST
Schlechtester Trade: -56 UST
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +22.51 UST
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -60.44 UST

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Bybit-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Welcome to my trading signal!

This signal is based on a disciplined price action and candlestick strategy combined with risk management principles.

  • Timeframes: H4 and Daily

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade, Risk:Reward 1:1.5

  • Strategy: Entry based on candlestick confirmation with averaging on 50% drawdown, stop loss at candle wicks, and target profit at 1.5x risk

  • Pairs: Major and cross pairs with stable volatility

Advantages of this signal:

  • Clear and consistent rules

  • Moderate risk exposure

  • Focused on swing trading, not scalping

This signal is designed for long-term consistency and steady growth, not for unrealistic promises. Please use proper money management when subscribing.

Thank you for your trust and I wish you successful trading!

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.25 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 13:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 16:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
