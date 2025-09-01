- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
482
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
342 (70.95%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
140 (29.05%)
En iyi işlem:
308.05 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-209.92 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 702.17 EUR (69 860 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 990.81 EUR (60 021 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (48.99 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
308.05 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.14%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
61
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.92
Alış işlemleri:
163 (33.82%)
Satış işlemleri:
319 (66.18%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.36
Beklenen getiri:
1.48 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
7.90 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-14.22 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.59%
Yıllık tahmin:
-78.56%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
231.17 EUR
Maksimum:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|NZDCAD
|82
|AUDCAD
|72
|EURUSD
|70
|USDCAD
|65
|EURGBP
|30
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDNZD
|24
|AUDUSD
|18
|NAS100
|4
|GER40
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURCAD
|229
|NZDCAD
|-475
|AUDCAD
|444
|EURUSD
|153
|USDCAD
|61
|EURGBP
|87
|GBPUSD
|251
|AUDNZD
|25
|AUDUSD
|21
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURCAD
|-21K
|NZDCAD
|-2.4K
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|7.6K
|AUDNZD
|268
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|NAS100
|1.7K
|GER40
|5.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +308.05 EUR
En kötü işlem: -210 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +48.99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -763.11 EUR
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. This signal shares similarities with Steady Growth Junior, but features an additional algorithm that enhances overall performance and diversification. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithm provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
Consistent with my Steady Growth Junior approach, this signal operates under the same fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 45 USD
18%
0
0
USD
USD
4.7K
EUR
EUR
14
99%
482
70%
99%
1.35
1.48
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500