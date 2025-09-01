- Crescita
Trade:
482
Profit Trade:
342 (70.95%)
Loss Trade:
140 (29.05%)
Best Trade:
308.05 EUR
Worst Trade:
-209.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 702.17 EUR (69 860 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 990.81 EUR (60 021 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (48.99 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
308.05 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
98.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.14%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
61
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.92
Long Trade:
163 (33.82%)
Short Trade:
319 (66.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
1.48 EUR
Profitto medio:
7.90 EUR
Perdita media:
-14.22 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
-6.59%
Previsione annuale:
-78.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
231.17 EUR
Massimale:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Per equità:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|NZDCAD
|82
|AUDCAD
|72
|EURUSD
|70
|USDCAD
|65
|EURGBP
|30
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDNZD
|24
|AUDUSD
|18
|NAS100
|4
|GER40
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|229
|NZDCAD
|-475
|AUDCAD
|444
|EURUSD
|153
|USDCAD
|61
|EURGBP
|87
|GBPUSD
|251
|AUDNZD
|25
|AUDUSD
|21
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|-21K
|NZDCAD
|-2.4K
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|7.6K
|AUDNZD
|268
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|NAS100
|1.7K
|GER40
|5.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best Trade: +308.05 EUR
Worst Trade: -210 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +48.99 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -763.11 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. This signal shares similarities with Steady Growth Junior, but features an additional algorithm that enhances overall performance and diversification. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithm provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
Consistent with my Steady Growth Junior approach, this signal operates under the same fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
