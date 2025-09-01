- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
944
利益トレード:
692 (73.30%)
損失トレード:
252 (26.69%)
ベストトレード:
308.05 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-209.92 EUR
総利益:
4 871.88 EUR (126 347 pips)
総損失:
-2 726.21 EUR (98 239 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
21 (136.56 EUR)
最大連続利益:
308.05 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
95.19%
最大入金額:
14.14%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
31
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.77
長いトレード:
349 (36.97%)
短いトレード:
595 (63.03%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.79
期待されたペイオフ:
2.27 EUR
平均利益:
7.04 EUR
平均損失:
-10.82 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-763.11 EUR (6)
月間成長:
6.10%
年間予想:
73.96%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
231.17 EUR
最大の:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
エクイティによる:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|162
|NZDCAD
|157
|EURUSD
|143
|USDCAD
|137
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|71
|AUDNZD
|53
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|134
|EURUSD
|221
|USDCAD
|103
|EURCAD
|363
|GBPUSD
|297
|AUDNZD
|49
|EURGBP
|128
|AUDUSD
|31
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|4.2K
|EURCAD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|AUDNZD
|327
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|NAS100
|2.5K
|GER40
|5.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +308.05 EUR
最悪のトレード: -210 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +136.56 EUR
最大連続損失: -763.11 EUR
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
