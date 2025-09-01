SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
27 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 45 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 54%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
944
Negociações com lucro:
692 (73.30%)
Negociações com perda:
252 (26.69%)
Melhor negociação:
308.05 EUR
Pior negociação:
-209.92 EUR
Lucro bruto:
4 871.88 EUR (126 347 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 726.21 EUR (98 239 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (136.56 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
308.05 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
95.19%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.14%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.77
Negociações longas:
349 (36.97%)
Negociações curtas:
595 (63.03%)
Fator de lucro:
1.79
Valor esperado:
2.27 EUR
Lucro médio:
7.04 EUR
Perda média:
-10.82 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
6.10%
Previsão anual:
73.96%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
231.17 EUR
Máximo:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 162
NZDCAD 157
EURUSD 143
USDCAD 137
EURCAD 137
GBPUSD 71
AUDNZD 53
EURGBP 41
AUDUSD 36
NAS100 5
GER40 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDCAD 134
EURUSD 221
USDCAD 103
EURCAD 363
GBPUSD 297
AUDNZD 49
EURGBP 128
AUDUSD 31
NAS100 2
GER40 13
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 6K
EURUSD 10K
USDCAD 4.2K
EURCAD -31K
GBPUSD 9K
AUDNZD 327
EURGBP 3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
NAS100 2.5K
GER40 5.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +308.05 EUR
Pior negociação: -210 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +136.56 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -763.11 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month. 

Sem comentários
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Wolf of Wall Street
45 USD por mês
54%
0
0
USD
6.1K
EUR
27
99%
944
73%
95%
1.78
2.27
EUR
27%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.