Negociações:
944
Negociações com lucro:
692 (73.30%)
Negociações com perda:
252 (26.69%)
Melhor negociação:
308.05 EUR
Pior negociação:
-209.92 EUR
Lucro bruto:
4 871.88 EUR (126 347 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 726.21 EUR (98 239 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (136.56 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
308.05 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
95.19%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.14%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.77
Negociações longas:
349 (36.97%)
Negociações curtas:
595 (63.03%)
Fator de lucro:
1.79
Valor esperado:
2.27 EUR
Lucro médio:
7.04 EUR
Perda média:
-10.82 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Crescimento mensal:
6.10%
Previsão anual:
73.96%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
231.17 EUR
Máximo:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|162
|NZDCAD
|157
|EURUSD
|143
|USDCAD
|137
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|71
|AUDNZD
|53
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|134
|EURUSD
|221
|USDCAD
|103
|EURCAD
|363
|GBPUSD
|297
|AUDNZD
|49
|EURGBP
|128
|AUDUSD
|31
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|4.2K
|EURCAD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|AUDNZD
|327
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|NAS100
|2.5K
|GER40
|5.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +308.05 EUR
Pior negociação: -210 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +136.56 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -763.11 EUR
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
