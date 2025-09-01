- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
942
盈利交易:
691 (73.35%)
亏损交易:
251 (26.65%)
最好交易:
308.05 EUR
最差交易:
-209.92 EUR
毛利:
4 835.70 EUR (126 098 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 705.76 EUR (98 126 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (136.56 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
308.05 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
95.19%
最大入金加载:
14.14%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
33
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.75
长期交易:
349 (37.05%)
短期交易:
593 (62.95%)
利润因子:
1.79
预期回报:
2.26 EUR
平均利润:
7.00 EUR
平均损失:
-10.78 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-763.11 EUR (6)
每月增长:
6.00%
年度预测:
72.75%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
231.17 EUR
最大值:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
净值:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|162
|NZDCAD
|155
|EURUSD
|143
|USDCAD
|137
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|71
|AUDNZD
|53
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|116
|EURUSD
|221
|USDCAD
|103
|EURCAD
|363
|GBPUSD
|297
|AUDNZD
|49
|EURGBP
|128
|AUDUSD
|31
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|5.8K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|4.2K
|EURCAD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|AUDNZD
|327
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|NAS100
|2.5K
|GER40
|5.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +308.05 EUR
最差交易: -210 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +136.56 EUR
最大连续亏损: -763.11 EUR
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月45 USD
53%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
EUR
EUR
27
99%
942
73%
95%
1.78
2.26
EUR
EUR
27%
1:500