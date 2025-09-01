- Croissance
Trades:
482
Bénéfice trades:
342 (70.95%)
Perte trades:
140 (29.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
308.05 EUR
Pire transaction:
-209.92 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 702.17 EUR (69 860 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 990.81 EUR (60 021 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (48.99 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
308.05 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
98.94%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.14%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
63
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.92
Longs trades:
163 (33.82%)
Courts trades:
319 (66.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.36
Rendement attendu:
1.48 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
7.90 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-14.22 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.59%
Prévision annuelle:
-78.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
231.17 EUR
Maximal:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|88
|NZDCAD
|82
|AUDCAD
|72
|EURUSD
|70
|USDCAD
|65
|EURGBP
|30
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDNZD
|24
|AUDUSD
|18
|NAS100
|4
|GER40
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|229
|NZDCAD
|-475
|AUDCAD
|444
|EURUSD
|153
|USDCAD
|61
|EURGBP
|87
|GBPUSD
|251
|AUDNZD
|25
|AUDUSD
|21
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|-21K
|NZDCAD
|-2.4K
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|USDCAD
|3K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|7.6K
|AUDNZD
|268
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|NAS100
|1.7K
|GER40
|5.7K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +308.05 EUR
Pire transaction: -210 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.99 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -763.11 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. This signal shares similarities with Steady Growth Junior, but features an additional algorithm that enhances overall performance and diversification. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithm provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
Consistent with my Steady Growth Junior approach, this signal operates under the same fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
