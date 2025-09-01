SignauxSections
Wolf of Wall Street
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 45 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
482
Bénéfice trades:
342 (70.95%)
Perte trades:
140 (29.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
308.05 EUR
Pire transaction:
-209.92 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 702.17 EUR (69 860 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 990.81 EUR (60 021 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (48.99 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
308.05 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
98.94%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.14%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
63
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.92
Longs trades:
163 (33.82%)
Courts trades:
319 (66.18%)
Facteur de profit:
1.36
Rendement attendu:
1.48 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
7.90 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-14.22 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.59%
Prévision annuelle:
-78.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
231.17 EUR
Maximal:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCAD 88
NZDCAD 82
AUDCAD 72
EURUSD 70
USDCAD 65
EURGBP 30
GBPUSD 27
AUDNZD 24
AUDUSD 18
NAS100 4
GER40 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 229
NZDCAD -475
AUDCAD 444
EURUSD 153
USDCAD 61
EURGBP 87
GBPUSD 251
AUDNZD 25
AUDUSD 21
NAS100 2
GER40 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD -21K
NZDCAD -2.4K
AUDCAD 5.6K
EURUSD 6.2K
USDCAD 3K
EURGBP 2.2K
GBPUSD 7.6K
AUDNZD 268
AUDUSD 1.4K
NAS100 1.7K
GER40 5.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +308.05 EUR
Pire transaction: -210 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.99 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -763.11 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. This signal shares similarities with Steady Growth Junior, but features an additional algorithm that enhances overall performance and diversification. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithm provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Consistent with my Steady Growth Junior approach, this signal operates under the same fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month. 

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Wolf of Wall Street
45 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
4.7K
EUR
14
99%
482
70%
99%
1.35
1.48
EUR
27%
1:500
