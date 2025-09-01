- 자본
트레이드:
995
이익 거래:
726 (72.96%)
손실 거래:
269 (27.04%)
최고의 거래:
308.05 EUR
최악의 거래:
-209.92 EUR
총 수익:
5 098.65 EUR (131 574 pips)
총 손실:
-2 868.15 EUR (102 733 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (136.56 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
308.05 EUR (1)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
95.19%
최대 입금량:
14.14%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
63
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.88
롱(주식매수):
385 (38.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
610 (61.31%)
수익 요인:
1.78
기대수익:
2.24 EUR
평균 이익:
7.02 EUR
평균 손실:
-10.66 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-763.11 EUR (6)
월별 성장률:
5.18%
연간 예측:
62.89%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
231.17 EUR
최대한의:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
자본금별:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|168
|USDCAD
|164
|NZDCAD
|161
|EURUSD
|146
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|74
|AUDNZD
|61
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|129
|NZDCAD
|170
|EURUSD
|224
|EURCAD
|363
|GBPUSD
|304
|AUDNZD
|55
|EURGBP
|128
|AUDUSD
|31
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|USDCAD
|3.7K
|NZDCAD
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|10K
|EURCAD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|9.8K
|AUDNZD
|-44
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|NAS100
|2.5K
|GER40
|5.7K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +308.05 EUR
최악의 거래: -210 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +136.56 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -763.11 EUR
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
리뷰 없음
