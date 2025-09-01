시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 리뷰
안정성
29
0 / 0 USD
월별 45 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 56%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
995
이익 거래:
726 (72.96%)
손실 거래:
269 (27.04%)
최고의 거래:
308.05 EUR
최악의 거래:
-209.92 EUR
총 수익:
5 098.65 EUR (131 574 pips)
총 손실:
-2 868.15 EUR (102 733 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (136.56 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
308.05 EUR (1)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
95.19%
최대 입금량:
14.14%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
63
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.88
롱(주식매수):
385 (38.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
610 (61.31%)
수익 요인:
1.78
기대수익:
2.24 EUR
평균 이익:
7.02 EUR
평균 손실:
-10.66 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-763.11 EUR (6)
월별 성장률:
5.18%
연간 예측:
62.89%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
231.17 EUR
최대한의:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
자본금별:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 168
USDCAD 164
NZDCAD 161
EURUSD 146
EURCAD 137
GBPUSD 74
AUDNZD 61
EURGBP 41
AUDUSD 36
NAS100 5
GER40 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 1.1K
USDCAD 129
NZDCAD 170
EURUSD 224
EURCAD 363
GBPUSD 304
AUDNZD 55
EURGBP 128
AUDUSD 31
NAS100 2
GER40 13
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 17K
USDCAD 3.7K
NZDCAD 5.9K
EURUSD 10K
EURCAD -31K
GBPUSD 9.8K
AUDNZD -44
EURGBP 3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
NAS100 2.5K
GER40 5.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +308.05 EUR
최악의 거래: -210 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +136.56 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -763.11 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month. 

리뷰 없음
