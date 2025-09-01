- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
947
Gewinntrades:
694 (73.28%)
Verlusttrades:
253 (26.72%)
Bester Trade:
308.05 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-209.92 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
4 887.48 EUR (126 898 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 730.99 EUR (99 036 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (136.56 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
308.05 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
95.19%
Max deposit load:
14.14%
Letzter Trade:
46 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
28
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.79
Long-Positionen:
351 (37.06%)
Short-Positionen:
596 (62.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.28 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.04 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.79 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.51%
Jahresprognose:
66.89%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
231.17 EUR
Maximaler:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
Kapital:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|163
|NZDCAD
|157
|EURUSD
|143
|USDCAD
|139
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|71
|AUDNZD
|53
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|NZDCAD
|134
|EURUSD
|221
|USDCAD
|107
|EURCAD
|363
|GBPUSD
|297
|AUDNZD
|49
|EURGBP
|128
|AUDUSD
|31
|NAS100
|2
|GER40
|13
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|3.7K
|EURCAD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|9K
|AUDNZD
|327
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|NAS100
|2.5K
|GER40
|5.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
