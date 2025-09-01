SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
941
Profit Trades:
690 (73.32%)
Loss Trades:
251 (26.67%)
Best trade:
308.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-209.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 833.67 EUR (125 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 705.76 EUR (98 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (136.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
308.05 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.19%
Max deposit load:
14.14%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.75
Long Trades:
349 (37.09%)
Short Trades:
592 (62.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.26 EUR
Average Profit:
7.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
6.47%
Annual Forecast:
78.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.17 EUR
Maximal:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
By Equity:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 161
NZDCAD 155
EURUSD 143
USDCAD 137
EURCAD 137
GBPUSD 71
AUDNZD 53
EURGBP 41
AUDUSD 36
NAS100 5
GER40 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.1K
NZDCAD 116
EURUSD 221
USDCAD 103
EURCAD 363
GBPUSD 297
AUDNZD 49
EURGBP 128
AUDUSD 31
NAS100 2
GER40 13
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 5.8K
EURUSD 10K
USDCAD 4.2K
EURCAD -31K
GBPUSD 9K
AUDNZD 327
EURGBP 3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
NAS100 2.5K
GER40 5.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +308.05 EUR
Worst trade: -210 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -763.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.67 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 599
ICTrading-Live29
1.02 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.69 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Varchev-Real
3.03 × 30
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.73 × 11
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month. 

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.