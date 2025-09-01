- Growth
Trades:
941
Profit Trades:
690 (73.32%)
Loss Trades:
251 (26.67%)
Best trade:
308.05 EUR
Worst trade:
-209.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 833.67 EUR (125 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 705.76 EUR (98 126 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (136.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
308.05 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.19%
Max deposit load:
14.14%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.75
Long Trades:
349 (37.09%)
Short Trades:
592 (62.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.26 EUR
Average Profit:
7.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-763.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-763.11 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
6.47%
Annual Forecast:
78.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.17 EUR
Maximal:
773.46 EUR (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (773.46 EUR)
By Equity:
27.20% (1 410.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|161
|NZDCAD
|155
|EURUSD
|143
|USDCAD
|137
|EURCAD
|137
|GBPUSD
|71
|AUDNZD
|53
|EURGBP
|41
|AUDUSD
|36
|NAS100
|5
|GER40
|2
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.67 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.91 × 599
|
ICTrading-Live29
|1.02 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.23 × 201
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.69 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.44 × 9
|
Exness-Real9
|2.47 × 163
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|3.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|3.01 × 101
|
Varchev-Real
|3.03 × 30
|
Axi-US09-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.73 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|4.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|8.55 × 11
|
FXGlobe-Real
|12.50 × 2
The trading system deploys four sophisticated algorithms operating across a comprehensive range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions over extended periods. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. The additional algorithms provides an extra layer of market analysis and risk distribution, further strengthening my defensive approach. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation remains my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
This signal operates under the fundamental principle: it serves not as a path to instant riches, but as a reliable method for generating continuous passive income requiring only a minimal financial commitment of $45 per month.
