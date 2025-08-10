SinyallerBölümler
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 300 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 184%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
194
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
176 (90.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
18 (9.28%)
En iyi işlem:
31.01 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 380.87 USD (142 266 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-167.89 USD (15 495 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
53 (361.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
361.33 USD (53)
Sharpe oranı:
0.91
Alım-satım etkinliği:
37.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.11%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
17.27
Alış işlemleri:
169 (87.11%)
Satış işlemleri:
25 (12.89%)
Kâr faktörü:
8.22
Beklenen getiri:
6.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-30.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-70.25 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
53.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
646.42%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
70.25 USD (3.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.52% (70.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.37% (358.98 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 127K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +31.01 USD
En kötü işlem: -37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 53
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +361.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.29 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live06" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


